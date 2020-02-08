GALENA, Ill. — Algean Marie Peters, 83, of Galena, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
She was born July 4, 1936, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Aloysius and Bertha (Reistroffer) Ties. Algean married Richard “RJ” Peters on May 31, 1958, at the Old Nazarene Church, Galena, and he survives. She spent her life as a homemaker. Algean enjoyed bowling, reading, soap operas, crossword puzzles and traveling the countryside with her husband, RJ. She loved her time spent with family.
Algean is survived by her husband, RJ; four sons, Robert (Joan), Steven (Becky), Thomas (Mary) and Keven, all of Galena; six grandchildren, Brian, Christi, Miranda (Bob), Samuel, Zoey and Michael; one great-grandchild, Willow; six brothers, Richard, Ronald (Maggie), Charles, Melvin, Raymond and Larry (Julie); four sisters, Marilyn Ties, Elaine Barthel, Maxine Peters and Lori (Dave) Loney; and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela; and a son, David.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.