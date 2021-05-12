Thomas J. Herrig, 71, of Mt. Pleasant Home in Dubuque, formerly of St. Donatus, Iowa, died suddenly on May 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Donatus Church, with Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may greet the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Mass will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Crematory. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Tom was born April 26, 1950, in Dubuque, the son of Florian and Charlene (Curtis) Herrig.
Tom moved to the downtown area of Dubuque, living at various places, at a young age. He was known to many as “Walking Tom.” Tom was a cowboy at heart who loved old country music, watching westerns and could be seen wearing a cowboy hat and boots when out and about.
Tom was strong in his faith, attending Mass regularly and praying his “beads” daily. He knew every priest by name and they knew him.
He loved attending family gatherings and would always ask where the next one would be — always ready and waiting outside with a container of cookies to share.
Tom had a great memory for names, dates and phone numbers, with a list of people he would call daily; if you were lucky enough to be one of those people you always knew what he had for dinner and how many cups of coffee he had.
Tom could be seen attending many AA meetings, enjoyed going to The Source and belonged to the Fellowship Club. He went to every church festival, breakfast and steak fry if he could catch a ride, but his favorite pastime was “going out to eat” and if he was lucky, ending with a big piece of pie.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Richard (Kim) Herrig, of Dubuque, Dennis Herrig, of Tulsa, OK, Kevin (JoAnn) Herrig, of St. Catherine, and Todd Herrig, of Mesa, AZ., and one sister Anni (John) Hallock of Six Mile, SC; many nieces and nephews and cousins, and we can’t forget to mention all those friends he made along the way who gave him rides, took him out for coffee and accepted him in their lives for who he was.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials will be given to St. Donatus Church.