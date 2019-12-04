PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Marie Agnes Theresa Becwar, 76, Prairie du Chien, formerly of LaCrosse, Wis., died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Prairie Maison, Prairie du Chien.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien, with Monsignor Charles Stoetzel as the celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour before Mass at the church on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Prairie du Chien. Thornburg–Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Prairie du Chien, is in charge of arrangements.