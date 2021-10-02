HUDSON, Iowa — Paul J. Kuehl, 48, of Hudson, formerly of Elkader, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Leonard–Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family.

