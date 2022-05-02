Dorothy M. Allen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Xavier Dieter, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta.
Dennis D. Duehr, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, followed by a sharing of memories, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Levi J. Edge, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary J. Fluhr, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Karen A. Francis, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
James Gerdes, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dorothy M. Hittenmiller, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Craig R. Jackson, St. Catherine, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Albertina M. Key, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mark A. Kiefer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at the funeral home.
Joseph H. Klein, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation, Bellevue.
Craig A. Knier, Peosta, Iowa — Prayer service: 4 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the church.
James A. Link, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, followed by a celebration of life at Dubuque Boat Club, 2656 Lincoln Ave.
Barbara A. Meloy, Sun Prairie, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Service: Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 today at the church.
Jason J. Pollock, Sun Prairie, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Holy Cross (Iowa) Catholic Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Amanda M. Richmon, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Mildred M. Scharf, Marion, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, Church of the Nativity.
Herald E. Stagman, Lynxville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
David L. Streight, Galena, Ill. — Service: Noon Saturday, May 7, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Gerald L. Thalhamer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.