GALENA, Ill. — Emma M. Bussan, 79 of Galena, IL, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home.
A committal service will be held at Noon, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born November 14, 1940, in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Alfred and Dorris (Hand) Eddleman.
Emma was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Bussan on July 30, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque, IA, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2004.
She worked at Signcraft, Galena, for many years until her retirement.
Emma’s love for gardening was very evident by the many beautiful flower gardens in her yard.
She will be remembered for her loving spirit and generous nature, which not only included family and friends, but her many beloved pets over the years.
She enjoyed traveling with friends and occasionally trying her luck at the casino.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Emma is survived by her sister, Gail (Richard) Meyers; brother, Ryland (Sherry) Eddleman; her special cousins, Steve and Neal Hand, Nadine Barrows; three sisters-in-law, Sally Stump, Mary Freiburger and Arla Bussan; many nieces and nephews; and her cherished pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Howard and Kenny Earl Eddleman; two dear aunts, Evelyn Hand and Mary Ruroden; and brother- and sisters-in-law.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dubuque Rescue and Humane Society or Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue, Dubuque, Iowa.
