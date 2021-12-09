Terrence “Terry” G. Bahl, 71, of Dubuque, died December 2, 2021 at his home.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM — 7:00 PM Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 10, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection.

Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

