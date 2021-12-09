Terrence G. Bahl Telegraph Herald guest866 Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terrence “Terry” G. Bahl, 71, of Dubuque, died December 2, 2021 at his home.Visitation will be 4:00 PM — 7:00 PM Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home.Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 10, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection.Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.Updated Mass time from yesterday’s print Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dog breeder threatens to sue Platteville over permit issue College notebook: May coming ‘home’ for Sweet 16 UPDATE: Maquoketa superintendent to resign in June Local dance teams take top prizes at Iowa state competition UPDATE: Dubuque Catholic schools raise $25 million to achieve campaign goal