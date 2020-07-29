Carol Faye Hoeweler, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Dubuque, died Tuesday, July 28, at Parkview Manor Care Center in Reinbeck.
She was born January 1, 1939, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Vernie and Hazel (Rogers) Rogers. She married Bernard Van Deest on June 14, 1957, in Cedar Falls and they later divorced. She married Harold Hoeweler on February 14, 1988, in Dubuque. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1957 and spent the majority of her life farming and raising her family. In 2009, she retired as a CNA in Dubuque.
Survived by: two daughters, Carla (Kevin) Leyen, of Reinbeck, and Colleen Starnes, of Kyle, TX; six grandchildren: Hannah and Cameron Starnes, Audrey Leyen, Nicole (Andy) Knapp, Rachael (Shawn) Selmeski and Brooke (Tyler) Rice.
Preceded in death by: a son, Steven Van Deest; two brothers, Earl and Carl Rogers; two sisters, Jean Hill and Lola Van Heuvelen.
Services: 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with burial in Lincoln Township Cemetery, rural Grundy Center. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to family for designation at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.