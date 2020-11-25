Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Arthur E. Boxrucker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Church of Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Linda M. Roling, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue.
Kenneth J. Michels, Springbrook, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Mass: Noon today at the church.
Alvera Mormann, Petersburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa.
Arlene T. Steffen, Luxemburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Dominique L. Westphal, Dubuque — Services: 4:30 p.m. today, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Barbara A. Zubler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.