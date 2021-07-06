HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Bart A. Kitelinger, 49, of Hazel Green, Wis., passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., after months of complications from surgery.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, Wis., with Fr. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis Church Cemetery in Hazel Green. Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis.; also on Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Bart was born on July 24, 1971, to Guy “Bud” and Linda (Havertape) Kitelinger in Cuba City, Wis. He worked at Eagle Window & Door in Dubuque and later as a highly regarded, experimental welder and as quality control inspector for Cummins in Mineral Point, Wis.
He married Angela M. Weber on June 25, 1994, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, Wis.
Bart enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, scenic drives, holidays, watching westerns and Christmas movies, avid San Francisco 49ers fan, playing euchre with his kids, weekly date night outings with Angela, campfires and spending time with his beloved family who he thought the world of. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bart is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Angela; 8 children, Dereck, Justin, Zach, Rebecca, Brett, Hanna Mae, Kayla and Julia, all of Hazel Green; a granddaughter, Victoria; a daughter by heart, Nikki (Dan) Meyer, of Rickardsville, Iowa; extended grandchildren, Danny, Brenden, Emily, Nicholas and Kayley; a goddaughter, Treana Weber; his mother, Linda (Joe) Kitelinger-Weber, of Cuba City; four brothers, Kevin (Helen) Kitelinger, of Barneveld, Wis., Kent (Shelia) Kitelinger, of Dodgeville, Wis., Brian (Michelle) Kitelinger, of Platteville, Wis., and Travis (Melissa) Kitelinger of Dodgeville; his father-in-law, Jerry Weber, of Lancaster, Wis.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy “Bud” (April 10, 2013) and mother-in-law, Julie Weber (October 31, 2009).
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Bart A. Kitelinger Memorial Fund has been established.
