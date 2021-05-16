EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ralph M. Thiltgen, age 86, of East Dubuque, passed away at 10:56 a.m., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at home, with his loving step-daughter holding his hand.
To celebrate Ralph’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 to noon, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices.
To honor Ralph’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at noon on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Farley, Iowa.
Ralph was born on April 20, 1935, in Farley, Iowa, son of Mathias and Cecilia (Klaas) Thiltgen.
Ralph graduated from St. Joseph School in Farley, Iowa, Class of 1954.
He was a very hard worker and devoted his time and talents with the Dubuque Packing Company for 41 years until his well-earned retirement. After retiring, he went to work for another 10 years at Infosafe. Ralph also ran a small engine repair shop and was always in high demand.
He met the love of his life, Charlene Thurston, and they would spend several wonderful years together before she sadly passed away on March 8, 2009.
The two of them loved spending time together, especially when NASCAR was involved. They both served as officials and spent as much time as possible at the racetrack. Ralph even drove his own stock car for several years. He also enjoyed attending air shows in the area. He had a great passion for playing golf and has shot 3 holes-in-one at Lacoma Golf Course over the years. Ralph enjoyed shooting pool and has played in many leagues throughout the tri-state area. He played softball in his younger days, and anyone who knew Ralph, knew how much he loved going camping and sitting out by the bonfire at night.
We are deeply saddened at the loss of Ralph in our daily lives, but know that he is now happily reunited in Heaven with his beloved Charlene.
Those left to cherish Ralph’s memory include his sister, Helen Lang, Grundy Center, IA; his step-daughter, Brenda Lee (Walter) Thurston Burke; his beloved dog, Skippy; and several nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by the love of his life, Charlene H. Thurston; his parents; two brothers, LaVern and Ed; two sisters, Marie and Rosella; and a step-daughter, Cindy Lee Thurston.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to our wonderful friends, Sue and Bill Collins, Pat and Terri Daly, Bruce and Cindy Schmitt, Dave Felderman, Ron Farney, Bob Steinman, Jessie Neuhaus, Bob and Brenda Melville, Judy and Wayne Botsford, Tom and Linda Ehlinger, and all of his friends, for all of your help and support. Also special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Brittany, Heather, Stephanie, Jennifer, Becky, Mariah, Amy, Chris, Kristin, Melanie and Barb, for all of your compassionate care of Ralph.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Ralph’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ralph Thiltgen Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.