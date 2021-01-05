SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Margaret “Peggy” (Mary Leon) Glynn, O.P., died on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Dominican Motherhouse Sinsinawa, Wis.
Peggy was born May 1, 1933, to Joseph and Ann (Gallagher) Glynn in Waseca, Minn. She was one of ten children. Peggy is survived by one brother and three sisters, nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters. Peggy was kind, a loyal friend and had an adventurous spirit throughout her life. She taught in the following states: Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Wyoming and Alaska. After pursuing further study in pastoral education, Peggy offered her faith-filled service for many years in Alaska and Oregon. Private services are Jan. 7 and 8 at Sinsinawa. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
May Peggy be with the living God.