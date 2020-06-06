Herman Lenaburg, 82, of Dubuque, and formerly of Rock Falls, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Luther Manor, Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service on Sunday, June 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St., Dubuque. Rev. Jonathan Crawford and Rev. Daniel Behmlander will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard. Interment will be in Coloma Township Cemetery, Rock Falls, IL. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Herman was born January 11, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the son of Edward and Alma (Schliemann) Lenaburg, and was raised on a farm near Van Horne, IA. Herman was baptized and confirmed at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, in Van Horne, IA. He graduated from Van Horne High School in 1956. Herman married Marlene Clemen on September 11, 1965, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque. He served his country with the U. S. Army. Herman spent his entire working career as a Parts Manager for Case/IH, in Blairstown, IA, Sterling, IL, and Prophetstown, IL. He was active in the Benton County 4-H, the Lutheran Walther League and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Herman enjoyed collecting miniature tractors and other Case/IH memorabilia.
Herman is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene Lenaburg; his son, Dean Lenaburg, of Las Vegas, NV; two siblings, Kay (Geraldine) Lenaburg, of Cedar Rapids, and Elaine (David) Haren, of Belle Plaine, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Brian Lenaburg; and two brothers, Dale (Valetta) Lenaburg and Orlo Lenaburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 435 Martin Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071.