CASCADE, Iowa — Murilla A. Gehl, 82, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.
Services for Murilla will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Friends and relatives of Murilla may call from 2 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a prayer service will occur at 3 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.
Murilla was born on July 25, 1937, in Cascade, daughter of Dan and Mary (Stanton) Martin. She graduated from the former St. Martin’s High School in Cascade. On June 22, 1959, she was united in marriage to Richard F. Gehl at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in South Garryowen, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1995.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade. Murilla was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who truly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by six children, Margie (Jeff) Frank, of Bellevue, Iowa, Kevin (Vicki) Gehl, of Cascade, Colleen (Larry) McMahon, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Craig (Kathy) Gehl, of Cascade, Renee Lyons, of Dubuque, and Brad (Abby) Gehl, of Maquoketa, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, Megan, Cody, Ashley, Nicole, Mitchell, Chad, Mikaela, Michael, Madeline, Carsyn, Tyler and Trent; one great-grandchild, Keeley; and one sister, Marie Kivlahan.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Martin Gehl; two brothers, John W. “Billy” (Rita) Martin and Joe (Katie) Martin; one sister, Madonna (Gene) Redmond; and a brother-in-law, Bill Kivlahan.
The family of Murilla would like to thank the staff at Shady Rest Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, River Bend Retirement Community and Rev. Douglas Loecke for all the care and support they gave to Murilla.
