LANCASTER, Wis. — James Richard “Cuda” Bryhan, age 71, of Lancaster, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home from a hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Born on July 3, 1950, to Richard and Irene Bryhan, he spent most of his life in Lancaster. He graduated from high school in 1968 and continued his education at MATC in Madison, enrolled in the Autobody Tech Program.
He was united in marriage to Geralyn Curley on February 10, 1973, and together they raised 5 children. They had 10 grandchildren who he loved spending time with and who affectionately called him “Grandpa Bob” or “Grandpa with the mustache.” He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his birthdays spent celebrating on Prior Lake.
Jim was employed by Lancaster Autobody for 20 years before starting his own business, Bryhan’s Body and Paint Specialists, with his wife in 1989. He was very involved in his profession, mentoring OJT students, teaching night classes and serving on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Autobody Association.
Giving back to the community was important to Jim and that was evident in his 32 years of service on the Lancaster Fire Department and Jaws of Life Team, many years served as 1st Assistant Chief. He was fearless and had many stories to tell. He was that guy that always had time to listen whenever someone needed to talk, never saying a bad word about anyone.
Faith was important to Jim, and he was a proud member of St. Clement Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2820.
His free time was spent on his artistic projects, whether it be woodcarving, painting, landscaping or whatever else might pop into his head. If anyone ever asked him for help he would always respond with “a guy could do that”. He loved spending time with his LOFT GOLF buddies golfing and enjoyed their yearly Dells golf outings even in the snow.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Geri; son, Chris (June Park); Daughters: Andrea (Ryan) Noble, Deanna (Michael) Harding, Rochelle (Ken) Klamm, and Teresa (Tony) Engel; ten grandchildren; his mother, Irene Bryhan; sister, Rosemary (John) Collins; and brother, Ron (Gloria) Bryhan; along with brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bryhan; brother, Steve; nephew, Jason Collins; and father and mother in-law, Jim and Mary Curley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on today from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, where a 2:45 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his care.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com