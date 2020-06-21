Jude Allen Coghlan, 31, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Burial will immediately follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Jude was born on March 12, 1989, the son of Marilyn (Coghlan) Runde and the late Allen L. Coghlan.
He graduated from Wahlert High School and Missouri Valley Line Constructors Apprenticeship Program.
He became a Journeyman Lineman and was employed with Intren Power Company and was previously employed with Michels Power Corporation.
He truly enjoyed life and lived life to its fullest. He will be forever remembered for his humor.
Jude will be missed sadly by his mother, Marilyn Runde and his stepfather, Steve Runde; his brother, Allen E. (Sara) Coghlan, his sister, Autumn (Ben) Glick, his step-brother, Robert (Shannon) Runde, Ron (special friend, Jen Fregeau) Runde and his stepsister, Miranda (Dan) Downs; his grandparents, Melvin and Hilda Reittinger; along with his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, many beloved friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen L. Coghlan; and grandparents, Earl and Rosemary Coghlan.
In lieu of flowers, a Jude A. Coghlan Memorial Fund has been established.