Susan C. Bauer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Egelhoff, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, Church of the Resurrection.
Jacob W. Beam, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stanley G. Booth, Verona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Herbert J. Bussan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, Galena, Ill.
Jon D. Cloyd, Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at the funeral home.
Hayley A. Hubbell, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Thomas J. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to noon today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Gerald Miller, Elkader, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader.
Jeffrey T. Sullivan, Davenport, Iowa — Graveside service: Noon today, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, Ill. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena, Ill.
James H. Weber, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
