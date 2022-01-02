Jean A. (Scheibe) Hammel, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 2:50 p.m., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Jean’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday at the church, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Jean was born on June 29, 1938, in Dixon, Illinois, daughter of Merlin and Delia (Kopp) Scheibe.
Jean spent her early childhood in Illinois before moving to Dubuque in 1949, where she graduated at the top of her class in 1956, from Dubuque Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Thomas J. Hammel, on May 14, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. They would be blessed with 4 children and 50 years of marriage before Tom passed away on April 18, 2011. Jean was a bookkeeper with the Dubuque Community School District, Brown Publishing, Nacos & Puff Accounting and O’Connor, Brooks and Company. Jean had an artistic side and was very creative. She did ceramics, crocheting, embroidery, knitting and cross-stitch. She also enjoyed reading historical novels and always read the daily newspaper cover to cover. Jean enjoyed traveling the country, almost always by car, and loved when that car still had the “new car smell”. Jean was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, where she volunteered regularly, and was the Treasurer for her TOPS group for several years. She loved getting the grandchildren together to play all sorts of games, creating priceless memories for them to cherish forever. Jean was a sweet woman with a generous spirit who made the world a better place just by being here. She will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish Jean’s memory include her children, Jane (Rich) Glennon, Dubuque, IA, Mike (Pauline) Hammel, Bloomington, IL, Cheryl (Steve) Larson, Dubuque, IA and Ken (Beth) Hammel, Normal, IL; her grandchildren, Alex (Abby) Glennon, Ryan Glennon, Jen (Jason) Hart, Andy, Leilani and Jessica Hammel, Allie (Tim) Saunders, Emily (Brady) Randall, Amy (Kaitlin) Gonder, Kendall (Kevin) Lyons and Eric Hammel; her great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob and Lucas Hart, Sophia and Olivia Saunders, Ava Randall and one more on the way; and her sisters, Mary Katuin, Dubuque, IA, Joan Schmitt, Dubuque, IA, Judy (Dick) Hierstein, Burlington, IA and Joyce (Dick) Leibfried, Dubuque, IA.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom Hammel; and a brother-in-law, Walter Katuin.
Jean’s family would like to thank the outstanding nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their support and kindness.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Jean’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jean Hammel Family.
