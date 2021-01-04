PETERSBURG, Iowa — Richard Albert Budden, 66, of Petersburg, passed peacefully on January 1, 2021, in his home surrounded by family after a battle with Lymphoma.
Visitation will be held from 8:45 — 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 am. Mass will be streamed via YouTube Live (link https://youtube/zmbOZo8pUIc), and via Facebook Live at Kramer Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Masks are required; please adhere to social distancing practices. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Burial will be at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Petersburg. A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Rick was born March 13, 1954, the son of Albert and Julia (Hess) Budden. After graduating from Beckman High School, Rick dedicated his life to providing clean water to his community, continuing the work of his grandfather, father, and brother, passing the business on to his eldest son Toby Budden.
Rick married his beloved wife, Darla (Drees) in July 19, 1975. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage and have 4 children and 5 grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his wife Darla; children: Toby Budden of Colesburg, Katie (Corey) McAfee, of Palo, Joseph (Callie) Budden, of Ankeny, and Nick Budden, of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Maria Fernanda Martinez, Camila Budden, James & Beatrice McAfee, and Arden Budden; siblings Robert (Linda) Budden and Donald (Rachel) Budden, both of Petersburg, and Rosemary (Richard) Reittinger, of Dyersville; mother -in-law, Mary Ann Drees of Dyersville, in-laws: Dennis (Deb) Drees, of Iowa City, Dan (Mary) Drees, of Durango, Deb (Norb) McClimon, of Dyersville, Darrell (Cheri) Drees, of Petaluma, CA, Diane Drees, of Dyersville, Dawn (Gary) Olberding, of Dyersville and Delynn (Dave) Fangman, of Asbury.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, James Drees and his sister-in-law Marie Budden.
The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals who cared for Rick along the way.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040-1816.