EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Florence Baumann, 81, of Eau Claire, Wis., passed away into her Heavenly Father’s arms on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Oakwood Hills in Eau Claire.
She was born November 12, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, daughter of the late Harold and Virginia (Williams) Thorton. Florence married Robert Williams on November 5, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1976. She later married Joseph Baumann on May 23, 1980, in Dickeyville, Wis. He also preceded her in death in 1994.
After starting her family at a young age, Florence worked outside the home in a number of retail positions. She was active and involved at Dubuque Baptist Church.
She graduated from Southwest Technical College with a degree in retail. After spending the majority of her life in Dickeyville, she lived in Madison, Weston and Eau Claire. She enjoyed spending time with family and made a yearly tradition of traveling with each of her grandchildren. She liked bowling, crafts, sewing, home improvement projects and puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Terri (Bob) Nilles, Weston, WI, Gary (Cyndi) Williams, Lancaster, WI, Laura (Jay) Hanson, Kronenwetter, WI, and Cindy (Rick) Melssen, Eau Claire, WI; stepchildren, Mike Baumann, Nebraska, Cate Stender, Centennial, Colorado, Tony (Jolene) Baumann, Cuba City, WI, Tom (Vicky) Baumann, Potosi, WI, and Tim (Sue) Baumann, Beaver Dam, WI; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dorothy (Gary) Drury, Weston, WI, Ron (Bee) Thorton, Aurora, IL, Reuben (Helen) Thorton, Prairie du Chien, WI, Bonnie (Stokes), Arizona, and David (Diane) Thorton, Prairie du Chien, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, John Baumann; two grandchildren, Brian Nilles and Kyle Straka; and four siblings, Judy Thornton, Linda Matthews, Betty Schultz and Steve Thornton.
Private family services were held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., in Wausau. A memorial service for friends and families will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.