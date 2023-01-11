OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Ronald “Ron” Casel, 59, of Otter Creek, Iowa, passed away on Sunday January 8, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday January 13, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A private family service will be held with family burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Otter Creek, IA.
Ron was born on October 3, 1963, at Jackson County Public Hospital, son of Jean and Shorty (Robert) Casel. He was in the 1982 graduating class at Andrew High School and was employed at the Jackson County Department of Engineers. On March 1, 2006, he was united in marriage to Linda Lang in Dubuque, Iowa. He honorably served in the United States Iowa National Guard Alpha Company “Assassins” 1-133. Ron was also a member of Deer Camp.
Those left to remember Ron are his wife Linda, children Ashley Calhoun, Adam (Mandy) Calhoun and Audrey (Jim) Hollensbe, grandchildren Rachel, Richard and Wayne, parents Jean and Shorty Casel, sister Sandy (Harv) Hansen, nieces Tara (David) Frett and Rae Coates, and five great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his mother and father-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald Casel memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be directed to the funeral home.
Thank you to the medical teams at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, La Motte Fire and Rescue, Paramount Ambulance, UnityPoint Finley Hospital, and the Iowa Donor Network. A special thank you to our dear friends Tim and Linda Maas.
