James A. “Jim” Hudson II, 52, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on May 21, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. where a funeral service will be held at 12:00. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Jim was born on November 7, 1969, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of James Arnold Hudson and Donna (Hample) Hudson.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, Jim went on to work various jobs, first at Econo Foods, FDL, True Green and lastly, MI-T-M.
Jim was a son, brother and father. He was hard working and had a great sense of humor. He always stopped to say hello. Jim was a big film fan, and enjoyed The Dukes of Hazard, Sons of Anarchy, Smokey and the Bandit and Convoy. He loved spending time with his family, building things, and giving advice. Jim would often mow his neighbor’s lawns and was known as “Betty Crocker”. Grilling and cooking were another passion along with his dogs, Deisel and Babs.
Jim is survived by his mother, Donna Hudson (Larry Barlow); sons, James “Jimmy” Hudson III, Jake Hudson (Annika Sunleaf), and Alex Hudson; daughters, Alyssa Hudson, Kaylin Crippes, sister, Wanda Russet (Tom), niece, Jessica Rheault (Adam), great niece, Ellie Rheautl.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Arnold Hudson.
The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospital, friends that have supported Jim and the family.
