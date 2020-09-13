Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Marty A. Beyer, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia L. Dean, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Samantha Jo Dickens, Sutliff, Iowa, formerly of Monona and Marquette, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Giard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Anthony Eldrenkamp, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Dorothy A. Felderman, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue.
Lawrence A. Laugesen, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Leonard J. Owsley, Dubuque — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Mark D. Topf, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Nicholas Weis, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon Monday, Sept. 14, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the cemetery.