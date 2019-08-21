CUBA CITY, Wis. — Daniel Flint Greil, 68, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, surrounded by his six children, his siblings and his beloved wife, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, where friends may call from 10:45 until 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Rev. David Flanagan will be officiating. Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Although not nearly long enough, Dan lived a life of adventure, love and laughs. Dan was born on April 16, 1951, to John Alden and Elizabeth Ann (McMaster) Greil. Both John and Elizabeth remarried later in Dan’s childhood, and he gained two wonderful step-parents. Dan’s life truly began when he met the love of his life, Mary Aileen O’Rourke, at Illinois State University in December 1971, during their junior year. A successful first date at a Redbirds basketball game eventually led to Dan and Mary’s winter wedding on January 19, 1974.
Over the years, Dan and Mary raised six children, and made a few moves before settling in the beautiful countryside of Cuba City. Born a disciplined, hardworking and energetic soul, Dan enjoyed a rewarding career in agricultural operations excellence. For fun, Dan loved playing pick-up basketball games with his children, nieces and nephews, and really anyone who would join in. A fierce competitor, these games ended best if he was the winner. Dan also enjoyed all things tennis; and if he wasn’t playing, sounds of televised tennis matches could be heard throughout the house, non-stop. Dan’s best times were spent with Mary, his kids and grandchildren, preferably floating on his pontoon boat down the Mississippi. An avid reader and history buff, it wasn’t unusual for Dan to be reading two or three books at a time, all sure to have “war” in the title. Dan also loved taking Mary on dates; the two have likely eaten at every restaurant in the Galena Territories and Dubuque.
Dan did not hold back in sharing that his greatest accomplishment and pride was his 45-year marriage and raising six children, who all love each other immensely. All of his children marrying their own soulmates, having their own children and their own successes, was the icing on the cake for him. Neither does this fully tell Dan’s story, nor does it end here, but his spirit and energy are everywhere, and will live on through his beloved family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; and his children, Brendan (Martha) Greil, Molly (Bryan) Wallrich, Nancy (Greg) Kurtenbach, Maureen (Brian) Schultz, Flint (Lacey) Greil and Brigid (Eric) Lengermann. He was the very proud grandfather “G-Dog” to 15 grandchildren, Liam, Emma, Annie, Ava, Aidan, Claire, Caleb, Nolan, Gwyn, Gray, Colleen, Eli, Aldan and Isaac (plus baby G scheduled for arrival in January). He was also survived by his father, John; stepmother, Lois; and siblings, Janis (Tom) Keating, Karen (Scott) Bland and John (Marla) Greil.
Dan was preceded in death four months ago by his beautiful mother, Elizabeth; and his stepfather, Peter, who passed away a few years ago.
Memorials may be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate), or Hospice of Dubuque (https://hospiceofdubuque.org/cms-view-page.php?page=donate).
Our family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the compassionate, skilled staff in the Medical Intensive Care Unit and the Medical Surgery Unit at St. Mary’s SSM Hospital in Madison.
