Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Knabel, 97, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 26th, 2022, at Luther Manor — Grand Meadows. Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3rd, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. John Lange officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2nd, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Betty was born on May 16th, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of John and Cecilia (Roediger) Lange. She was a lifelong member of Church of the Nativity Catholic church in Dubuque, having attended school, received the Sacraments, and married her husband Raymond Knabel there on April 26th, 1947.
She was a fantastic mother to her children Nancy, Mark, and John. After raising her children, she worked at Woolworths in the Kennedy Mall managing the Men & Boy’s departments. After retiring from Woolworths, she taught cribbage with her older sister, Rita, at the Roberta Kuhn Center at Mount Carmel for many years. She and Rita also volunteered at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens for many years.
Betty enjoyed helping with her many grandchildren, teaching them how to play cribbage and euchre. Family picnics at Higginsport, Mitchel Springs, and Eagle Point Park were favorite outings. She was noted for her delicious meatloaf and rhubarb pie.
She was a loving wife to Ray and a wonderful mother, as family was most important to her. It was remarkable that she learned to care for her husband, putting him on home hemodialysis for seven years. She stayed in shape by going on long walks with her dog, Francie.
She is survived by her children Nancy (John) Elvekrog, Dr. Mark (Mary) Knabel, and John (Janet) Knabel, brothers Martin, Father John and Carl Lange, and younger sister Phyllis Blichmann; grandchildren Liz (Eric) Johnson, Dr. Peter (Hillarey) Knabel, Anne Knabel, Dr. Daniel (Jacquelyn) Knabel, Dr. Michael (Grace) Knabel, Dr. Benjamin (Kelsey) Knabel, Jacob Knabel, and Dr. Matthew (special friend Nicole) Knabel; great grandchildren Theodore Johnson, and Lorelei, James, Lucy, Zoe, Sophia, Millie, Montez, and Henry Knabel.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her older sisters Rita Knabel and Lou Schmalz, and grandchildren Lisa Knabel and Christian Elvekrog.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established at the Dubuque Arboretum and Mount Pleasant Home of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff at Grand Meadows Asbury and the dedicated and special nurses at Hospice of Dubuque. Betty was blessed to have you taking care of her. We will never forget your loving care of our mom, grandma, and great grandma.
