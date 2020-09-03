SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Baptist Stohrer, O.P., died at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Private services will be held at Sinsinawa. A gifted musician, she taught at several grade and high schools before completing her graduate studies in Florence, Italy, and her Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1972, she began a long ministry of teaching at Rosary College (Dominican University) and completed in 2013 — 42 years of generous service.
She retired to the Sinsinawa Motherhouse in 2014 and joined the community at St. Dominic Villa in 2017, continuing to share her musical gifts.
Mary Ann Stohrer was born in Urbana, Ill., on April 13, 1927, to Walter and Elvera (Glanzer) Stohrer. She had one brother, Rev. Walter (Wally) Stohrer, S. J., who died in 2018. She is survived by her Dominican Sisters. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.