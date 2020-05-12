LA MOTTE, Iowa — Grace C. Nemmers, 99, of LaMotte, Iowa, passed away on May 7, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Facility, in Bellevue, Iowa, at 1:15 p.m.
To celebrate Grace’s life, there will be a private family service and burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery, LaMotte, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Grace was born on April 11, 1921, to William and Mary (Hayes) Manderscheid. She graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic High School, in LaMotte, Iowa. She attended University of Dubuque and then graduated from Western Union College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. She then went on to be night manager at the Western Union office. She began teaching at Jackson County Rural Schools until they closed. She went on to teach at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, in Key West, and St. Columbkille’s, in Dubuque. She ended her teaching career at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, in Bellevue.
Grace married Francis P. Nemmers on June 3, 1947, in LaMotte, and together they farmed and raised nine children. Francis preceded her in death on September 13, 1996.
Grace enjoyed baking bread and especially loved making cookies for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Her hobbies included gardening, embroidering, playing cards with neighbors and friends and attending Hawkeyes games. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball fan along with her beloved Francis. She enjoyed watching them for the past sixty plus years, “Go Hawks”. She was also a member of the I-club. Grace attended all her grandchildren’s events and was their biggest fan.
Those left to cherish Grace’s memory are her children, Elaine (Ken) Helbing, of Dubuque, Iowa, Steve (Cindy) Nemmers, of LaMotte, Iowa, Mark (Judy) Nemmers, of Asbury, Iowa, Jim (Bev) Nemmers, of WeekiWashee, Florida, Cindy (Joe Wah) Nemmers, of LaMotte, Iowa, Karl (Patte) Nemmers, of LaMotte, Iowa, Paul (Suzy) Nemmers, of LaMotte, Iowa, and Lela (Ganzer) Nemmers, of Monument, Colorado; 13 grandchildren, Scott (Jody) Portz, Brenda (Mark Miller) Portz, Steve (Mandy) Nemmers, Jeff (Jen Yager) Nemmers, Corey (Monica) Nemmers, Adam (Cheryl) Nemmers, Michelle (Tigges) Nemmers, Angie (Kevin) Kluesner, Audrey Wagenman, Tonya (Todd) DeTuncq, Josh (Carrie) Pitts, Jacob (Euni Park) Nemmers, Jacynda (Antonio Miller) Nemmers; 21 great grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis; two sons, Alan and Keith Nemmers; one grandson, Tim Nemmers; great grandson Dakota Nemmers-Keel; and seven brothers and sisters.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to all the staff at Mill Valley Care Facility for the compassionate and exceptional care they provided our beloved mother and grandmother.
