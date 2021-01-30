ROCKFORD, Ill. — Robert G. Schutte, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born July 3, 1942, in Iowa City, IA, the son of Harold and Inez (Jahnke) Schutte.
Robert was a 1960 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. On December 21, 1963, he and Russell Rita Rohr were united in marriage in Dubuque, Iowa.
Robert was a handyman who completed many home maintenance projects and also took great pride in his yard. He enjoyed wood working, birdwatching and was a dedicated fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Robert was a member of Local UAW 1268 a retiree of Chrysler after 32½ years of loyal service, and a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending and participating in car shows.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Russell; children, Chevel (Timothy) Goodwin, Michael Schutte, and Matthew (Carly) Schutte; grandchildren Kelsey, Joseph (fiancé Anayeli), Erica Marie and Grant; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Helen Kleinschrodt.
The family would like to thank the staff of the 7th Floor at Swedish American Hospital for their care and kindness.
All services for Robert will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to The SwedishAmerican Foundation, 1401 E. State Street, Rockford, IL 61104. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.