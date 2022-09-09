GALENA, Ill. — Carol Sproule Bussan, 91, formerly of Galena, IL passed away peacefully at St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island, IL with her daughters by her side on Monday, September 5, one day before her 92nd birthday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, IL. Visitation will be prior to Mass from 1 — 2 pm. A reception will be held following the Mass. The Mass will be open to the public, but seating will be limited. Those planning to attend services at the Monastery are respectfully requested to be vaccinated. A committal service will be held in St. Michaels Cemetery, Galena on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:30 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, Galena. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan, and Furlong Funeral Home, Galena are assisting the family.

