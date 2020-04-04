MANCHESTER, Iowa — Dale Avery Kenny, 63, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Dubuque.
Survivors include his son, Aaron (Tara) Kenny, of Manchester; two grandsons, Landon Kenny and Joey Brehm; three siblings, Frances Davis, of Trinity, North Carolina, Janice (Roger) Parkins, of Port Angeles, Washington, and Sandra (Mark) Motsch, of Des Moines; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Manchester Dialysis Center, Dr. Whalen of Tri-State Dialysis, and the staff at the Ennoble Nursing Home in Dubuque for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aaron Kenny, 104 Oak Court, Manchester, Iowa.
Because of the current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a Private Family Service and interment held at this time.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.