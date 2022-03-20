Jeffrey Wayne Funk, 60, of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 11:00 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Jeff will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque.
Jeff was born November 18, 1961, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Karl and Glennalee Koehler Funk.
He was a 1980 graduate of Hempstead High School.
Jeff worked for Woodward Communications for 39 years.
He enjoyed family gatherings, eating out, playing cards, and traveling with his siblings.
Survivors include three sisters, Nancy (Dave) Schnorrenberg of Eldridge, Cindy (Tony) Gerlieb of Dubuque, and Liz (Tim) Nadermann of Epworth, many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and one brother, Karl Funk, Jr.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Eagle Point Place and Drs. Mark Herman, Ronald Iverson, and Kristin Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and Eagle Point Place.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jeff’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.