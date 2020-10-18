Paul J. Kramer Sr., 94, joined his beloved wife, Mary Lou, in Heaven on October 12, 2020, in his cherished Dubuque.
Services will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Interment of his cremated remains will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
He was born on February 25, 1926, in Farley, Iowa, son of Catherine Kramer (Minnis) and James Greenwood. He attended schools in Farley and Dubuque. Paul served in the U.S. Navy for five years during World War II.
He married Mary Lou Pitzer, the love of his life, on May 6, 1946. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2007. Paul and Mary resided in Santa Clara, California, for 32 years. Upon retirement, they returned to Dubuque and their Midwest roots.
Surviving are six of his sons, Paul Jr., of Shingle Springs, Calif., Ronald, of Roseburg, Ore., Jack, of Discovery Bay, Calif., James, of Oregon, Steven, of Santa Clara, Calif., and Terrence, of California. Sixteen grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael and Mitchell; daughter, Catherine; three sisters, Marie, Lorraine, Jean Anne; six brothers, Louis, Clarence, Roy, Joseph, Dwight and Francis; and two grandchildren, Stanley and Dawn.
