LANCASTER, Wis. — Donald F. “Sleepy” Hauth, age 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born January 3, 1937, the son of Emmett and Leona (Burr) Hauth. Don graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque, Iowa in 1955. He then attended General Motors training school.
Don was drafted in the United States Army in 1960 and served stateside in the Army Infantry as a company clerk at Ft. Bragg until 1962. He was later called to serve in the Army Reserve in Dodgeville for an additional two years.
Don married Patricia L. “Pat” Griswold on June 4, 1966, at St. Clement Catholic Church.
He spent his entire career in the automotive industry. It began with the family business; Hauth Chevrolet-Buick in Lancaster, where he ran the parts and service departments, operated the wrecker, as well as selling cars and trucks with his father Emmett. The dealership was sold in 1973. Don was employed at Les Mack Chevrolet — Buick and Pioneer Motors.
He dedicated his life to serving his community. Don was a member of the Richard Burns American Legion Post No. 109, where he served as commander. He was a devoted member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2820. Don served on the food service committee working with fellow parishioners, serving weddings, funerals, parties, the annual fall festival, building committee, and the school lunch program. It is safe to say that if anything was going on at St. Clement Church, Don was involved in it. He was a citizen volunteer with Lancaster EMS, Lancaster Fire Department, and prepared countless meals for the organization.
Don was a diehard NASCAR fan and planned his week around the races. He also volunteered his time with the Grant County Holiday Project and Toys for Tots. Sleepy loved his family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving is his son: John (Sandy) Hauth; his daughter: Jody (Matt) Thuli; four grandchildren: Owen (fiancé Lauren Potter) Hauth, Carly (fiancé Josh Allen) Hauth, Jack and Emmett Thuli; sister-in-law: Dorothy Wetter; many nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents: Emmett and Leona; and his stepmother: Ruth, his father and mother-in-law: Leonard and Eva Griswold; Don was preceded in death by his wife Pat; a brother-in-law: Harold Wetter; and two sisters-in-law: Mary (Robert “Bob”) Griswold, and Ada (Maynard “ Barney”) Sanger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday October 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Clement Cemetery, rural Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where a 3:45 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Don “Sleepy” Hauth memorial fund has been established.
