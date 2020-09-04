Betty Ann Goedert, 85, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Betty was born March 29, 1935, in Bellevue, daughter of John and Josephine Abeln.
She was united in marriage to Vince Goedert in Bellevue on June 30, 1956. The couple made their home in Dubuque.
In her early days, she worked at Dubuque Packing Co., she cleaned homes, and lastly worked for DDS Kuttler before retiring in 1995.
Together Betty and Vince traveled to many places including Vegas, Alaska and Hawaii.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Catholic Daughters #1287, and a member of The St. Jude Quilters.
She was a very proud Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. Getting together with her family meant everything to her.
Betty will be forever loved by her three sons, Steve (Joyce), of North Liberty, Mark (Karen), of Holy Cross, and Dave (Darla), of Sherrill; her grandchildren, Melissa Johnson, Luke Goedert (Holly Hayes), Matt (Kelsey) Goedert, Scott Goedert (Laurin Bott) and Jesse Goedert; and her great-grandchildren, Carson and Danielle Goedert.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2013; her sisters, Rita (Hank) Schulte, Evelyn (Clarence) Yoerger, Catherine (Arnold) Yoerger; in-laws, Herold (Alice) Goedert, Robert (Lolly) Goedert, and Rita (Walter) Davis.
Betty’s family would like to thank Sunset Park Place for making Betty feel at “home” for the last year and a half. Also, thanks to Hospice of Dubuque.