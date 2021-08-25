Sister Agnes Marie Lynch, PBVM, 88, died on August 24, 2021, at Sisters of the Presentation Motherhouse (Mount Loretto), 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, Iowa.
There will be a welcome and vigil service on Friday, August 27, at 9:30 a.m., in Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, and a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. COVID safety measures will be in effect.
Sister Agnes Marie, daughter of Raymond and Agnes (O’Halloran), was born Delores Jean Lynch on August 31, 1932, in Rockwell, Iowa. She entered the Sisters of the Presentation on August 22, 1950, and professed her perpetual vows on June 8, 1956.
Sister Agnes Marie worked in food service in Charles City, Dubuque, Mason City, Osage and at Mount Loretto, all in Iowa; she served in pastoral care in parishes in Madrid and Waukon, Iowa, and Oak Lawn, Illinois; provided eldercare in Stockton, Illinois; and served as retirement director for her congregation. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2010. After her retirement to Mount Loretto in 1999, Sister Agnes Marie was a volunteer with Hospice of Dubuque and in the emergency room area at Finley Hospital in Dubuque. She experienced a loss of sight leading to low vision in 2003 and became involved with the Tri-State Independent Society for the Blind, serving as a member of the executive board. Sister Agnes Marie mused, “I now delight in ‘seeing through the eyes of others’ as they describe the beauties of creation and all that surrounds me. My limited vision has gifted me with greater patience with my limitations and with those of others. I have a grateful heart for all the blessings of family, Presentation Sisters, associates and friends and for my relationship with God in prayer.” Sister Agnes Marie enjoyed God’s beauty in nature, walking, music, card games, jigsaw puzzles, audio books, and sharing with friends. She valued prayer and community service.
Surviving are her sister, Geraldine Weiss, beloved nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of the Presentation with whom she shared her life for 71 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Roths and brother-in-law Vince Roths; her sister Elaine Klenske and brother-in-law Francis Klenske; her brother, Harold “Bud” Lynch; her brother Raymond Lynch and sister-in-law Jan Lynch; and her brother-in-law, Norman Weiss.
The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, IA 52001 or online at: www.dbqpbvms.org.