Shirley Eppler, 79, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Private funeral services will be held. The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley was born August 7, 1942 in Dubuque, daughter of William and Marie (Theisen) Gansen. She married Roger Eppler on April 22, 1961 at Nativity Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with family, ceramics, and going to the casino.
She is survived by her children, Russell Eppler, of Davenport, IA, Laurie (David) Rainey, of Idaho, Annette (John) Savary, of Dubuque, Diane (Brian) Burds, of Minnesota, and Sheri (Jeff) Hoyne, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Samuel (Brittany) Rainey; Andrew and Kristen Savary; Lexie, Jacob, and Jared Hoyne; and Bryce, Braydon and Briar Burds; a sister, Mary Lou McFadden; sisters in law, Elaine Gansen and Linda Eppler; and brothers in law, Duke (Vicki) and Tom Eppler.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Randall; five brothers, Bernard, Francis, Cyril, Edward and William Gansen and two sisters, Florence Delaney and Melita LaPoint.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kirkendall and his nurse, Kate, Dr. Kahn, and Hospice of Dubuque for their exceptional care.