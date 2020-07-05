David C. Goetzinger passed away on July 2, 2020, at the age of 70, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
To celebrate David’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor David’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
David was born on June 6, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Charles and Gladys (Donatsch) Goetzinger.
David attended school in Sherrill, Iowa, until 1959 when the family moved to Boscobel, Wisconsin, where he graduated from high school in 1968. He attended Stout State University in Menominee, WI, earning his degree in engineering. David played football in high school, at Stout State and tried out for the Edmonton Eskimos. After finishing school, David went to work at John Deere Dubuque Works as an Engineer Analyst, until his well earned retirement in 2000. David was very talented and was always looking for a better way to do things, even earning a patent for one of his inventions. David was quite athletic and everyone who knew him, knows that he could usually be found out riding his bicycle. He officially started keeping track of his miles in 1982, amassing a log book that was over 400 pages long. Riding the bike was sometimes hard on the body, he broke over 58 bones on his journey to logging 500,000 miles. David enjoyed competing with others and was awarded countless medals and trophies throughout the years. We are deeply saddened at losing David in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now free of all the health issues he has battled so bravely.
Those left to cherish David’s memory include his mother, Gladys Strachan; his fiance, Gail Tigges; his siblings, Charlotte (John) Smith, Marianne Dorsey, Mark Goetzinger, Rose (Andrew) Schaepe and Grace (Jack) Barrows; and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father, Charles; and two sisters, Pauline and Joan.
Memorials will be accepted by the family, and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. David Goetzinger Family, and will be distributed among his favorite charities.
