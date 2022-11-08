FARLEY, Iowa — Nicole L. “Niki” Perrenoud, 50, of Farley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Farley, Iowa.
Visitation for Niki will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Niki will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth.
She was born March 31, 1972 in Dubuque Iowa daughter of Richard “Dick” and Martha “Mootie” (Featherston) Maahs. She received her education in the EPP Catholic schools she was also a 1990 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa where she was very active in sports. She excelled in both volleyball and basketball and was a 2020 inductee of the Western Dubuque Athletic Hall of Fame.
On October 5, 1996 she was united in marriage to Steve Perrenoud at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. She was employed at Change Health Care in Dubuque for 28 years.
Niki’s passion and enjoyment was following and supporting her sons at baseball games. She made sure never to miss a game. She also enjoyed supporting her nieces and nephews throughout their athletic careers.
Niki will be remembered by family and friends as a kind-hearted, humble, hard-working person who always put others in front of herself, even as she fought cancer over the last 18 months. Her strength and positivity that she had shown during her battle was remarkable to everyone that witnessed it.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Perrenoud of Farley, IA; two sons, Cole Perrenoud (& fiancé Morgan Pitz) of Cascade, IA, and Casey Perrenoud (& friend, Ellie Timmerman) of Farley, IA; three brothers, Tony (Kim) Maahs and Bruce “Wattuse” (Lori) Maahs both of Epworth, IA and Mike Maahs of Dyersville, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law, Claudia Perrenoud; and a sister-in-law, Susie Maahs.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Integrated Cancer Clinic and Wendt Center in Dubuque and the UIHC Holden Cancer Clinic in Iowa City for everything the doctors, nurses and support staff did for Niki.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.