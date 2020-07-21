Robert L. “Bob” Skahill, 98, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Private family visitation and Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 22, 2020, on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with full military honors accorded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Bob was born on February 24, 1922, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Leo and Florence (McQuillen) Skahill. He was a graduate of the former St. Martin’s High School in Cascade in 1940 and attended Loras College. He married his beloved wife of 61 years, Anita L. (Hingtgen) Skahill, on May 30, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on February 16th, 2017.
Bob worked at Allstate Insurance Company for 31 years. He was a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran veteran serving as a Navy Pharmacist’s Mate and participated in Honor Flight #8604 in 2011 to Washington, D.C. Bob was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528 for 75 years, a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930 for 64 years, and a member of the Dubuque Noon Lions Clubs for 46 years. He received the Chevron Award in October 2018 from Lions Clubs International. Bob was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Parish and most recently St. Anthony’s Parish.
He was an avid golfer and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Bob enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially when the family gathered for special occasions.
Bob is survived by his four children: Michael (Sandra) Skahill, of Asbury, IA, and their children Shaun (Amber) Skahill, of Omaha, NE, and Erin (Brent) Gasway, of Indianapolis, IN; Susanne (Tom) Henson, of Marion, IA, and their children Lauren (Jeff) Aleshire, of Mission Woods, KS, and Luke Henson, of Marion, IA; Mark (Rebecca) Skahill, of Dubuque, IA, and their children, Wesley Skahill, of Bristol, WI, Madalyn (Ben) James, of West Des Moines, IA, Owen and Cathryn Skahill, of Dubuque, IA; Sara (Denis) Schaefer, of Grimes, IA, and their children Corey (Mallie) Schaefer, of Chicago, IL, and Joseph Schaefer, of Grimes, IA; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Raymond Skahill, Madelyn (Frank) Kasper, Irene (Wilfred) Neyens, Kathryn (John) Supple and Sgt. Bernard Skahill, who was killed in action on April 8, 1945, near the end of World War II in Achen, Germany.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003.
Bob’s family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Assisi Village at Stonehill for the wonderful care given to him.