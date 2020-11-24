SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Esther Heffernan, OP, died Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green. Private services will be held at Sinsinawa. She became aware of poverty and inequality in the world as a child and worked for social justice her entire life. Sister Esther taught at St. Cecilia Cathedral, Omaha, Neb., for three years before dedicating nearly 50 years as a professor in the social science department at Edgewood College, Madison, Wis., where she was also department chair. She served as staff at St. John College, Cleveland, Ohio; provincial vicaress for the Southeast Province of her congregation; and post-doctoral fellow at Catholic University, Washington, D.C. Born as Jean Dolores April 22, 1929, in Seattle, Wash., to John and Mary (Donahoe) Heffernan, Sister Esther is survived by her Dominican Sisters. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.