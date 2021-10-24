James L. Dunwoody, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on October 22, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A graveside service with burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Jim was born on June 18, 1936, the son of George and Margaret (Greenwood) Dunwoody. He married Bonnie L. Coyle on August 2, 1958, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque; she preceded him in death. Jim was a construction worker his entire life.
Jim was a loving family man and was always ready to help others. He enjoyed photography and taking many pictures and movies of family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, camping, spending time at the park and having a few beers while watching old movies. Jim was a very good cook, and the kitchen was always open even for late night homemade pizzas and munchies.
In his later years he loved to drive around town and point out all of the places he helped build from his construction days. He was the kind of man that would give you the shirt off his back and the shoes from his feet.
He is survived by his son Steve (Michelle) Dunwoody and their children Lindsey and Ryan Dunwoody all of Melbourne, FL; Tim (Kim) Dunwoody, of Dubuque, and their children Stephanie (Lee) Ellis, of Leander, TX and Logan and Tyler Dunwoody of Dubuque.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bonnie; his daughter Lori; his sisters Jean Ley and Joan Beaver.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill Care Center for all their wonderful care they gave to Jim.