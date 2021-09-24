POTOSI, Wis. — Norbert “Nubs” F. Kaiser, 88, of Potosi, WI passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Park Place Senior Apartments in Platteville, WI. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26th at Sunset Lanes in Dickeyville, WI. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday September 27th at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Ghost Church Cemetery in Dickeyville, WI. Family & friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Norbert was born on February 28, 1933 to George & Oliva (Berning) Kaiser in Louisburg, WI. He married Grace Hinderman on August 21, 1956 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. Norbert worked on the farm his whole life and used to haul milk cans for over 20 years for Louisburg Creamery. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Norbert enjoyed building things, farming (well known for his Hereford Cattle), puzzles, cards, dominos, bowling, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Norbert is survived by 5 children: Mike (fiancée, Nita Underwood) Kaiser of Davenport, IA, Mary Kay (Rick) Lange of Prairie du Chien, WI, Rita Kaiser of Anchorage, AK, Connie (Bob) Abing of Milwaukee, WI and Matt (Carol) Kaiser of Potosi, WI; 13 grandchildren: Kelly (Kevin) Pennekamp, Kevin Kaiser, Mark (Ashley) Kaiser, Ben (Caitlin) Lange, Brad Lange, Andrea Kittoe, Kourtney (fiancé, Dave Monteil) Kittoe, Joe (fiancée, Lindsay Isackson) Abing, Jacob Abing, Jessa Abing, Kyle Kaiser, Abby Kaiser and Jack Kaiser; 4 great grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Germaine Hying; 2 sisters-in-law: Myrtle Kaiser and Lois Kaiser, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Grace (February 5, 2018), a daughter-in-law, Kay Kaiser, 2 brothers: Irenaeus & Jerome Kaiser and a sister, Jeanette Schroeder. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Norbert “Nubs” F. Kaiser Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Family of Norbert Kaiser, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
