Robert J. Armstrong, 83, of Dubuque, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.

There will be no visitation or services.

Bob was born August 20, 1938, in Dubuque, IA. On June 13, 1965, he married Barbara Mary Muenster at Holy Trinity Church in Dubuque.

He was a 1967 graduate of University of Wisconsin.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corps in 1956 at the age of 17 and served until 1959.

He was a budget analyst for John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, he served as President of the A.Y. McDonald Credit Union.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; two sons, Brad (Anna) Armstrong of Tampa, FL, and Aaron (Shannon) Armstrong of Dubuque; and six grandchildren, Brandon, Ashton, Eagon, Dawson, Jack, and Eve.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.

