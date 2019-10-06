Alice M. (O’Brien) Egan, age 86, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 5:32 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Luther Manor, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Alice’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Church, with Rev. Steven J. Rosonke officiating. To celebrate Alice’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Church, 1880 Saint Ambrose Street. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice was born on August 16, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of James and Della (Heer) O’Brien.
Alice was born and raised in Dubuque where she attended Catholic school and then went to work as a teller with DB&T. She would take a leap of faith and agree to accompany a handsome young man named Edward Egan on a blind date, which would turn out to be one of the best decisions she ever made. That young man quickly became the love of her life, and they were united in marriage on October 22, 1955, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 62 years and 6 children together, before Ed was sadly called home ahead of her on July 29, 2018. After the children were a little older, Alice would begin working in the daycare at the YMCA and then become a paraprofessional with the Dubuque Community School District for 20 years. She was always a very active woman, playing tennis in her younger days, bike riding, bowling and spending time in the great outdoors hiking and walking with Ed and their faithful Chihuahua companions. Alice was an avid reader who also enjoyed attending plays and theater productions. She had a great appreciation of music of any kind, even singing with the “Sweet Adelines” for a time. Alice was very personable and enjoyed spending time with her friends and volunteering to help those less fortunate than her in her community. Her Catholic faith also was an extremely important aspect of her life, as evidenced by her longtime membership with St. Anthony’s Church. She was a kind and gentle soul, who possessed a “wee bit” of an Irish sense of humor. Alice was never one to draw attention to herself or put on airs, a true lady through and through. She truly cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our dear, sweet, beautiful mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma in our daily lives, but find some comfort in knowing that she is now happily reunited with her beloved husband, walking hand in hand for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish Alice’s memory include her children, Anne Powell, Dubuque, IA, Joseph (Karin) Egan, Park Ridge, IL, Karen Egan, Dubuque, IA, and Brian Egan, Dubuque, IA; 4 grandchildren, Shanna Powell, Matthew Egan, Bradford Egan and Gregory Egan; 5 great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Oliver, Sage, Niya and Willow Powell; and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Alyza and Lilyanna Powell and Mekhi Finley.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; and twin girls, in infancy.
Alice’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Mercy Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque and Luther Manor, for all of their kind, professional and compassionate care of Alice and her entire family. Also a special thanks to the staff of Home Instead whose assistance allowed Alice to stay in the home she loved so much.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
