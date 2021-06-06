LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Carol Ann Bockenstedt passed away, with her loving husband by her side, after a brief illness on June 2, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may visit after 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home until time of service.
Carol was born to Carl and Darda Munson on November 5, 1948, in Sterling, Illinois.
In 1968, she married Mark Frommelt and welcomed three children into their world: Steve, Jeff and Stacy (Betts) Frommelt. On May 5, 2001, Carol married the love of her life, Dave Bockenstedt.
Carol was one of the last to graduate from the Visitation Academy in 1967. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Nativity, a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked many jobs including: hairstylist, clerk, and elderly caregiver to name a few. She enjoyed her mules, her vegetable and flower gardens (roses were her favorite), country music and her pets.
She is survived by her husband Dave Bockenstedt, of Luxemburg; and her children, Steve (Laura) Frommelt, of Farley, Jeff (Chad) Barr, of Brownsville WI, and Stacy (Al) Betts, of Waverly, IA. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Carol was the oldest and the only girl in her family. She was surrounded by six brothers, five whom have survived her: Jim (Jayne) Munson, of Dickeyville, WI, Mark (Kay) Munson, of Dubuque, Chris (Beth) Munson, of Windsor, CO, Brian (Barb) Munson, of Dubuque, and Kevin (Keri) Munson, of Dubuque.
Carol is preceded in death by her brother, William (Kathy) Munson; as well as her parents, Carl and Darda Munson.