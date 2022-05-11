Michael A. Lippert, 72, of Dubuque passed away at home on Saturday May 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a memorial service to start at 6:30 p.m.
Mike was born on October 7, 1949 in Dubuque, Iowa to John and Betty (Altman) Lippert. He graduated in 1967 from Dubuque Senior High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville for two years.
He married Patricia Kelly on May 15, 1971. He started his career at John Deere in 1969 in the drafting department. He worked in Product Engineering for John Deere Dubuque and Davenport North, retiring in 2001 after 32 years.
Mike was a Red Cross volunteer for 30 years, teaching Health and Safety and CPR. He worked many local disasters in the tri-state area and a Florida hurricane. Mike was Board Chairman of the American Red Cross of the Tri-States from 2007-2010. He was a past member of the National Advisory Committee, who traveled to Washington D.C. Red Cross headquarters to discuss disaster planning and preparedness for the nation. Mike was a member of the local Emergency Planning Committee and Training Operation’s committee for the local Fireman’s Training Center. He was also a member of the Dubuque Men’s Association.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Lippert, two daughters Jenny (Vic Stribling) Birch and Angie (Andy Droessler) Oberfoell, five grandchildren Spencer (Nicole Haverland) Oberfoell, Logan Oberfoell, Brandon Birch, Taylor Birch, and Alexis Oberfoell, sisters Lynne (Don Heming) Lippert and Shari Totty, sister-in-law Rita Kelly, nephews and nieces Austin (Allexyss) Totty, Tim (Beth) Kelly, and Chrissy (Jeff) Adams, and good friends Dick and Sandy Birch.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Betty Lippert, parents-in-law Bill and Irene Kelly, and brother-in-law Mike Kelly.
A special thanks to Dr. Salas, the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, Finley Hospital 4th floor and ICU, and Melissa from Hospice of Dubuque, and all of our wonderful family, friends, and neighbors for all your help and support.
Memorials may be made to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center and Stead Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, and Hospice of Dubuque.