Wayne J. Roth, 75, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, where Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Wayne was born April 28, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Oswald “Ozzie” and Lillian (Welter) Roth. He graduated from East Dubuque High School, where he enjoyed playing football, basketball and hanging out with his classmates. He joined the National Guard in 1966 and served for seven years. He married Susan “Sue” Andrews on November 12, 1966, in East Dubuque. They resided in Dubuque.
Wayne was employed at Flexsteel as an upholsterer in D&E for 47 years. He loved the challenge of his job and was proud of his profession. He was devoted to his Catholic faith. Wayne was quiet and kind, although he could hit you with a funny line or joke.
Wayne enjoyed watching his Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes and golf. He loved going to gigs, where his son, Stephen, played drums with several bands, talking sports with his daughter Michelle, and working with his daughter Kristi at Flexsteel. He enjoyed going out to eat with our close friends and having a beer with his friend, Jim, at the Dog House. He was a wonderful and loving husband and father. His passion was caring for his dog, Jack. Those two were inseparable! Wayne was an organ donor and was able to help 100 people through his gift of donating. He was so loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Michelle (Mark) Stelken and Kristi Roth; son, Stephen (Julie) Roth; grandchildren, Alex, Jonathon (Brooke) and Jacob Stelken, Adam and Chase Reisen, Lindzy (Hunter) Swift, Christopher and Andrew Roth; sisters-in-law, Becky (Jim) Keating and Greta (Jerry) Lane; aunt, Marion Welter; and nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Fleckenstein; brother-in-law, Jim Fleckenstein; and niece, Traci.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Dubuque Humane Society and University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
The family wishes to thank the Finley Hospital Emergency Room staff and University of Iowa Hospitals staff for their kindness and compassion.