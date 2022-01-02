BELLEVUE, Iowa — John P. Conrad, 76, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for John will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa.
Services for John will be held at 11 a.m., at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa with Deacon Jim Koetz presiding. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
John was born on January 30, 1945, in Farley, Iowa, son of John W. and Hilda (Scherbring) Conrad. He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Farley, Iowa. He owned and operated Conrad trucking until his retirement. He had a love for horses, Fords, western shows, and country music. Like his nephew Jason would always say “Stay Ford Tough”!
He is survived by two children, Julie (James) Hartwick of Benton, WI, and Victoria Conrad of Mitchellville, IA; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; three brothers, Bill (Darlene) Conrad of Epworth, Daniel (Jackie) Conrad of Cascade, and Ronald (Sandy) Conrad of Dubuque; one sister, Joan (Clem) Hoefler of New Vienna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild; two sisters, Mary Ann (Bob) Kramer, and Doris (Charles) Davis and two brothers, Vincent Conrad and LaVern Conrad.
A special thanks to Tatiana known as “Shortcake,” he adored her and loved all her wonderful care she provided to him. She held a special place in his heart. Also, a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab for their great care and to the staff at Care Initiative Hospice who went above and beyond.