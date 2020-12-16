Steven J. Hodge, 67, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics following a long battle with COVID-19.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at The Meadows Golf Club on the lower patio under a heated shelter. Please be patient as we follow the health guidelines of limitations for outdoor gatherings as well as social distancing and mask requirements. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at The Meadows Club upper indoor level with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Steve was born on August 6, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Walter and Marjorie (Marsden) Hodge. He graduated from Senior High School in 1971, where he was the Vice President of Student Council. Steve then attended the University of Iowa and received his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1979. He moved back to Dubuque and went into private practice with an emphasis in criminal law until 1991. That year, Steve became one of the first attorneys to work in the Dubuque public defender office. He practiced law for over 35 years retiring in 2017 as the chief attorney of Dubuque’s public defender office. In 1975, Steve married Gail Skinner-Hayes and the two enjoyed raising three wonderful children together.
Steve has held many prestigious positions that include: President of the Dubuque County School Board; First Assistant Public Defender; Supervisor of the Dubuque Public Defenders Office; Past President of the Dubuque County Bar Association; Past President of Grand Opera House Board of Directors; Past Dubuque County Chair of Democratic Party; Dubuque County Central Committee and attended many state and district conventions as a delegate representing Dubuque County; President of the Student Bar Association during law school and a Democratic hall of fame recipient. He was an adjunct professor at the University of Dubuque and played numerous roles at the Grand Opera House.
Steve was an avid golfer and a member of the Meadows Golf Club and the “Fukowee Tribe”. He was the #1 fan of his children and grandchildren’s activities and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his children, Alison (Tom) Frederick, of Dubuque, IA, Abby (Shane) Wessel, of Hudson, IA, and Andrew Hodge, of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Palmer Frederick and Harlan and Harlow Wessel; his siblings Butch (Karen Jertson) Hodge and Rita Hodge, both of Dubuque, IA, and his nephews, Tim (Connie) Hodge, of Dubuque, IA, Mike (Annette) Hodge, of Dubuque, IA, and Matt (Karee) Hodge, of Eldridge, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Suzanne Hodge; sister-in-law, Beverly Hodge; and his beloved best friend and dog — Reggie.
Alison, Abby and Andrew want to extend their deepest appreciation and heartfelt thank-you to the medical teams at Unity Point-Finley Hospital and the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, especially Greg, Natalie, Linda and Bailey, for their outstanding and unending care and support given to our amazing dad.
They also ask that you live your life like Steve did, with compassion, love, and value for friendship in the community. Be a defender of the defenseless and a voice for the voiceless.
A Steven J. Hodge memorial fund has been established with proceeds going to his many favorite charities. For all who send a card, please include a story that the family can cherish.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is assisting the family.