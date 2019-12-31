DUBUQUE, Iowa — George “Luke” Donald Weinberg, 85, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
The funeral service for Luke was held concurrent with Helen’s funeral service Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Reverend Matthew Agee officiating. Burial was in Linwood Cemetery.
George was born October 1, 1934, in Chicago, IL, the son of George David and Clara Krisch Weinberg. On April 29, 1961, he married Helen Louise Paul in at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Chicago. She died only 99 hours before George on December 25, 2019.
George attended high school in Chicago and, in 1952, graduated from Tilden Tech. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1957 until 1963. He worked as a printer for Regency Thermographers in Dubuque for nearly 20 years.
He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. George was a hard-working father who tirelessly provided for his family. He enjoyed reading, playing on his computer, being a radio announcer and golf. He treasured his time with family and loved talking about his time in the Army, while stationed in France.
Survivors include two sons, George R. Weinberg, of Dubuque, Jeffrey S. (Patty) Weinberg ,of Ankeny, IA; two daughters, Lynn (Tom) Lentner and Kimberly (Jim) Feltes, both of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Luke Weinberg, Roman (Maureen) Weinberg, Trevor Weinberg, Eric Weinberg, Elizabeth (Curt) Hord, Hunter Feltes and Cody Feltes; one great-grandson, Matthew Jeffrey Weinberg; one sister, Arlene (Rudy) Orisek; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his loving wife Helen, he was preceded in death by one brother, Earl (Bernice) Weinberg; and one sister, Mildred (Art) Koss.
A special thank-you to Stonehill Care Center and Hospice for their loving care of Helen and George.
